Nextech’s EDGE 2020 Welcomes Record Number of Medical Specialty Professionals for Collaborative Growth in Health IT Knowledge

The sixth annual user conference offers extended education opportunities for healthcare providers across all specialties and roles

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, will hold its sixth Annual National User Conference, EDGE , March 5-7, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The event will host more than 750 healthcare professionals from Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic and additional specialties. Further, EDGE welcomes a variety of roles within each specialty, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with peers, and increase their understanding of how to address current industry trends, changes in compliance and best practices across roles for their electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management (PM) solutions.



“EDGE will always be a valuable time for Nextech users and staff to come together to unlock the potential of healthcare, and this year is no exception,” said Mike Scarbrough, President and CEO of Nextech. “With the addition of our attending SRSPro users, the latest innovations to our products and our exciting new networking opportunities, we look forward to building even stronger relationships among users.”

This year’s agenda has more than ever before, including a keynote from Joe Mull M.Ed., CSP about cultivating commitment in the workplace. 10 new pre-conference workshops (16 total) and more than 150 sessions for all skill levels. This includes topics on:

Learning how to increase operational efficiencies and improve workflows, saving time and money





Discovering new ways to generate additional revenue and improve the practice's bottom line





The latest updates on government compliance regulations, such as MIPS, along with detailed information on what will be required of practices





Reviewing new features, functionality and services available for Nextech users

In addition to educational sessions, attendees have the opportunity to have their questions answered by product and industry experts at the Support Station or in a scheduled 1:1 session. To encourage further growth, Nextech hosts a variety of networking events, including a Welcome Reception at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts and an after-hours park event at Disney’s Animal Kingdom™ in Pandora—World of Avatar™.

“At EDGE, we aim to cultivate the best environment for practice advancement for all attendees,” said Jenna Williams, Director of Marketing and Events, Nextech. “We’re thrilled to have created an exceptional learning and networking experience that enables our clients to come together for the enhancement of their careers and usability improvements. EDGE also gives our teams new insight into how Nextech can best serve our clients and users. We’re looking forward to this year’s event and seeing how our clients’ conversations and insights can contribute to the future development of our products.”

To learn more about the conference or register for EDGE 2020, visit https://edge2020.nextech.com/ .

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedic and Plastic Surgery.

