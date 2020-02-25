Environment Canada Calls For Last Large Winter Snowfall of the Year

Eden App Has Been Helping Thousands of Residents Dig Out All Season

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of residents in the GTA seeking a more convenient way to order snow removal services have been reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the “Uber” of snow removal and landscaping, Eden and its Eden App mobile platform are ready to plow through the last big storm of this snow season.

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through Eden App, available through the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com, without a long-term contract.

“The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners,” said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. “Eden App has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services.”

Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

How It Works

Signup – Users signup and enter specific information about their property. Quote – Quote is provided with suggested add-ons. Job Posted – Once the user accepts the quote, the job is posted to a nearby, licensed contractor network. Pickup – Qualified contractor picks-up job and begins work with “before” photos. Chat is available via the Eden App for the duration of the job allowing for continuous communication. Completion – Contractor completes job and sends “after” photos to the user for verification. Payment – User accepts the completed job and payment is processed immediately.

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents of Toronto can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching, hardscape work – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

Based on many customer requests, Eden App also is now available to service existing customers who migrate to Florida from the North during the colder months.

“Eden App has made it so easy to manage my homes in the North while I am down South, so I can focus on enjoying the warmer weather,” said Katie Cheevers, Eden App customer. “I look forward to being able to use the great service Eden provides at my Florida home, too.”

About Eden App

Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the Eden App since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Hamilton, Cleveland, Naples, Fort Myers, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and neighboring communities. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com.

Blogs:

When One-Time Snow Removal Is the Perfect Solution

Top Five Light Pickup Trucks for Snow Removal

Latest Snow Removal Technology

Nine of the Best Commercial Pet-Friendly Ice Melts

When to Use a Snow Blower

Social media:

Twitter -- twitter.com/edenapp

Facebook -- facebook.com/edenapp

LinkedIn -- linkedin.com/company/edenapp

Instagram -- instagram.com/edenapp

TikTok -- tiktok.com/@edenapp

Attachment

Megan Greenwalt Eden mgreenwalt@edenapp.com Ben Zlotnick Eden 416.731.4000 ben@edenapp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.