Embedded Processor Market Size to Reach $36.38 Billion by 2026, at 6.6% CAGR

Upsurge in space constraints in semiconductor wafers, rise in demand for smart consumer electronics, and usage of embedded processors in the automotive market drive the growth of the global embedded processor market. Based on application, consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. Based on type, the microprocessor segment held the largest share in 2018. Moreover, the region across Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global embedded processor industry garnered $21.42 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $36.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Rise in space constraints in semiconductor wafers, increase in demand for smart consumer electronics, and usage of embedded processors in the automotive market propel the growth of the global embedded processor market. However, issues related to operation in harsh environments hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in prominence of IoT and increase in usage of embedded processors in the biomedical field offers new opportunities to the industry.

The global embedded processor market share is divided by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into microprocessor, microcontrollers, digital signal processor, embedded FPGA, and others. The microprocessor segment held more than one-fourth of the total market share of the global embedded processor market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the embedded FPGA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, healthcare, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share in the global embedded processor market, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and will continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global embedded processor market, and will maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to maintain the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key market players analyzed in the research include ON Semiconductor, Broadcom Corporation, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Analog Devices Inc.

