Enjoy Life Foods Named Official Snack Sponsor of My Gym Enterprises

Enjoy Life Foods

Leading Destination for Kids’ Fitness Highlights Food Allergy Awareness to My Gym Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEEnjoy Life Foods Named Official Snack Sponsor of My Gym EnterprisesLeading Destination for Kids’ Fitness Highlights Food Allergy Awareness to My Gym Locations NationwideFor Immediate Release:Los Angeles, CA (February 25) – Internationally-renowned children’s fitness experts, My Gym Enterprises has announced a partnership between Enjoy Life Foods, the leading manufacturer of allergy-friendly snacks and 170 My Gym Children’s Fitness Centers within the United States. My Gym’s goal to create an environment where children feel loved and supported aligns with Enjoy Life’s mission to allow individuals, regardless of unique dietary needs to be included in activities that allow them to enjoy life. Throughout the five-month sponsorship, My Gym and Enjoy Life will collaborate on initiatives including highlighting Enjoy Life to over 60,000 families per week with signage, discount coupons, select samples, educational activity sheets as well as digital promotions and giveaways through social media.During the sponsorship, parents will be encouraged to provide My Gym franchisees with feedback about their allergy concerns and their children’s preference of snack. Both companies, My Gym Children’s Fitness Center and Enjoy Life Foods, strive to keep kids safe from the increasing percentage of food allergies. According to a study by FAIR Health, life-threatening allergic reactions to food have increased 377 percent from 2007 to 2016.“Current research by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) notes that one in 13 children have a food allergy, and nearly 40 percent of these children have experienced a life-threatening or severe reaction,” said DeeDee McCoy, Senior Associate Brand Manager at Enjoy Life Foods. “We greatly value the opportunity to spread food allergy awareness to families at My Gym locations, while showcasing our trusted allergy-friendly snacks.”“My Gym Children’s Fitness Center has brought fitness and fun to children of all ages for over three decades,” said Matt Hendison, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at My Gym Enterprises,“Our children’s health and safety is our number one priority. For this reason, the franchise strives to create an environment that is allergy-friendly and a partnership with Enjoy Life Foods will not only serve to further that effort but also help keep parents aware of the growing issue of food allergies.”About Enjoy Life Foods:Enjoy Life Foods is the leading snack food brand in the growing Free-From category featuring a robust portfolio of products that are Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, made with all-natural ingredients, and Free-From 14 allergens – wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, casein, soy, egg, sesame, sulfites, lupin, mustard, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans.Founded in 2001 with the goal to create great-tasting allergy-friendly foods, the Enjoy Life line includes cookies, snack bars, chocolate bars, baking chocolate, seed and fruit mixes, protein bites, and lentil chips, all available at natural and conventional grocers and mass retailers throughout the United States and Canada.Enjoy Life’s mission and brand promise is to deliver safe, better-for-you products that are free from food allergens but not free from taste, so everyone can Enjoy Life and Eat Freely! To learn more about Enjoy Life, visit www.EnjoyLifeFoods.com About My Gym Enterprises:Established in 1983 and consistently ranked as one of the top Children’s Fitness Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with more than 750 locations in over 28 countries, including international locations in China, Australia, Canada, and Brazil, among others. More than 30 additional locations are planned to open worldwide in the next 12 months. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages 6 weeks through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults. My Gym’s award-winning, structured, noncompetitive and age-appropriate classes and birthday parties enhance children’s overall development through games, music, exercise, sports, gymnastics, puppets, unique rides, and fun. The children gain strength, balance, coordination, fine and gross motor proficiency, agility, flexibility, and social skills.For more information about My Gym and the location nearest you, please visit www.MyGym.com # # #CONTACT:MediaVista Public RelationsCara DownsPhone: 323-316-5228Email: cara@mediavistapr.comElliott ChangPhone: 323-938-5879Email: elliott@mediavistapr.com



