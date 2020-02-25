Nightfood Experiences Busiest E-Commerce Day Ever After National Feature on The Rachael Ray Show, Record Quarterly Revenues Anticipated

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that Nightfood ice cream was featured on the Rachael Ray show nationally on Monday, February 24th.



In a segment devoted to sleep, Rachael spoke with world-renowned sleep expert and Nightfood Scientific Advisor, Dr. Michael Breus. Nightfood was introduced as a product that can help you get a better night’s sleep all year-round.

“Our website got overwhelmed with traffic a couple of times during the day, and we were inundated with orders and local supermarket product requests, but those are good problems to have,” added Folkson. “With the surge in orders this week, we’ve already surpassed revenues from last quarter, with all of March yet to go. A very small portion of that is online revenue. Our sell-through velocity at retail is way up, and we’re adding new supermarket chains soon to be announced.”

Known to millions worldwide as The Sleep Doctor™, Breus, a best-selling author, has appeared numerous times on the Rachael Ray Show. He has been publicly educating his patients, readers, and followers about the sleep impact of night snacking for over 15 years.

“Dr. Breus has been a great resource for us,” commented Folkson. “Before making the decision to start Nightfood, the writings of Dr. Breus and other experts in the sleep field confirmed for me that our nighttime food choices can directly impact sleep quality. Better snacks can lead to better sleep. While our nighttime cravings are biologically hard-wired, each of us has a choice in what foods we eat to satisfy those cravings. You can choose a full-fat, full-sugar, sleep-disruptive ice cream and feel guilty and tired…or you can choose Nightfood and feel better physically and emotionally.”

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, and an estimated $50 billion dollars is spent annually on snacks consumed after dinner. The most popular choices, including ice cream, are understood to be both unhealthy and sleep disruptive. In a recent Harris Poll online, it was revealed that more than half of night snackers feel out of control when it comes to their night snacking.

At the beginning of the show, teasing the segment, Rachael remarked excitedly about having more ice cream if you can’t sleep. Later, after learning about Nightfood, Rachael remarked “You can even tell your children, ‘Mom and dad are eating ice cream at midnight because it’s good for us.’’”

Video from the segment can be viewed on the Rachael Ray Show website.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for the over three million pregnant women in the United States at any given time. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, and less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood is now the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

