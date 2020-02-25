XStream Trucking Names Bren Marshell as Vice President of Sales

New Hire Brings Decades of Sales Experience within the Transportation Industry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XStream Trucking , a design and engineering company focused on connected hardware for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the appointment of Bren Marshell as Vice President of Sales. His hire represents continued momentum for XStream Trucking, as Marshell brings more than three decades of transportation industry experience to the organization, primarily in trucking.



“We are tremendously excited to have Bren join our team. Bren has extensive experience in fleet aerodynamics, and it was clear from the beginning that he really understands our customers' challenges and how best to address them,” said Daniel Burrows, CEO of XStream Trucking. “He embodies our client-centric values and he’s an essential addition that will build out our sales operations to support our continued growth.”

Marshell brings over 30 years of sales and sales management experience developing and leading sales teams, developing business plans, and executing strong performance and results. Marshell has over 12 years’ experience with manufacturers of aerodynamic devices for trailers and tractors and extensive knowledge of trailer and tractor aerodynamics stemming from his long-standing relationships with fleets across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining XStream Trucking, Marshell served as Vice President of Sales at Rocketail, LLC., an organization that manufactures aerodynamic tail systems for reducing rear-end drag on modern semi-trailers.

Prior to that, Marshell operated as Vice President of Sales with EcoFlaps, an organization that creates patented aerodynamic splash guards. While there, Marshell focused on managing national accounts and OEM relationships for trailers and tractors, simultaneously growing company revenue.

"I'm excited to begin working with XStream Trucking as their company mission complements my background and passion for helping customers achieve not only their business goals, but also fuel savings and carbon reduction within the trucking industry,” said Bren Marshell, Vice President of Sales at XStream Trucking. “In the current business climate, savings are important to fleets because every dollar saved goes 100% to the bottom line. With XStream Trucking’s aerodynamic product TruckWings being installed on the tractors versus trailers, savings is accumulated each and every mile driven."

