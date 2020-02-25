Sisu Poised for 2020 Growth with Key Executive Hires and New Headquarters

Company Welcomes Berit Hoffmann as Vice President of Product and Bryan Hamblin as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic platform for structured data, today announced two key additions to its leadership team. Berit Hoffman is joining as Vice President of Product, and Bryan Hamblin will lead Sisu’s sales organization as Chief Revenue Officer. Following a year of rapid growth and broad industry recognition, Sisu is poised for a breakout year. The company is planning to double its headcount in 2020 and recently moved into its new SOMA headquarters at 535 Mission Street in San Francisco.



Sisu is an operational analytics platform that helps companies diagnose why their most important business metrics are changing, in real time. In October 2019, the company raised $52.5M in a Series B funding round led by NEA, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, the a16z Cultural Leadership Fund, and Green Bay Ventures, bringing the total capital raised to $66.7M. The company names large enterprises like Samsung and Upwork as customers.

“Despite all the data enterprises collect, most companies are forced to make decisions based on limited understanding of what’s actually driving change in their business,” said Peter Bailis, CEO and Founder at Sisu. “I’m thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from our customers so far, and I’m proud to welcome Berit Hoffmann and Bryan Hamblin to the team. Their experience and leadership will help accelerate our mission to inform every decision with data. ”

Sisu Bolsters Executive Team

To further accelerate growth and capture the market momentum towards operational analytics, Sisu is adding two key executives to the team:

Berit Hoffmann joined in January as Vice President of Product. Prior to joining Sisu, Berit led product for Google Hire and Google Cloud Talent Solution. At Sisu, Berit will be responsible for guiding the company’s product vision, roadmap, and execution.

“Sisu offers a unique solution to a fundamental business problem,” said Hoffmann. “Companies should no longer feel trapped by limited access to data and analyst resources. At Sisu, our mission is to help every enterprise finally get answers to their toughest business questions and I’m excited to join this strong team in pursuit of that goal.”

Bryan Hamblin is assuming the role of the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Most recently, Bryan held the role of Chief Sales Officer at Gainsight, and previously built high-performing revenue teams at Alfresco and ServiceSource.

“There’s a market-defining opportunity ahead of us,” said Bryan Hamblin, Chief Revenue Officer at Sisu. “It’s amazing to see the impact that Sisu has on our customers’ growth and the speed with which they can get answers to their toughest business questions. Executives need to know why their key metrics are changing in order to drive optimal results. I’m thrilled to join Sisu and build a world-class, customer-centric, high-execution team to realize this vision.”

Berit and Bryan will join Vice President of Marketing Grant Shirk , Vice President of Engineering Jay Laney , and CEO and founder Peter Bailis .

Industry Recognition

Sisu is earning wide industry recognition as a true innovator in data analytics and is poised to make waves in 2020. The company was mentioned in Constellation Research's 2019 Enterprise Awards as a runner up for best enterprise software startup. Sisu was also named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart List as a company with the potential to transform its industry. Most recently, Built In San Francisco selected Sisu as one of the 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 .

About Sisu

Sisu is the fastest and most comprehensive operational analytics platform that helps enterprises diagnose why their critical metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Sisu’s diagnostic analytics platform combines machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help anyone get answers to their toughest business questions. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisu.ai .

