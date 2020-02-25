AMC Networks Announces Comprehensive Long-Term Distribution Agreement with DISH and Sling TV

/EIN News/ -- New, Long-Term Carriage Agreement for AMC Networks’ Linear Channels AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News to DISH and Sling TV Customers

DISH and Sling TV to Launch AMC Networks’ Full Suite of Targeted SVOD Services – Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC

AMC Networks Also Expands Distribution of Ad-Free Offering AMC Premiere and IFC Films Unlimited Streaming Service with Launch to DISH and Sling TV Customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced today a comprehensive, long-term distribution agreement with DISH Network and Sling TV that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks’ linear channels AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News, as well as the launch in the coming months of AMC Networks’ targeted SVOD services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel (“UMC”); AMC Networks’ ad-free offering AMC Premiere; and its IFC Films Unlimited streaming service.

“We’re pleased to expand on our successful longtime partnership with DISH with the launch of our diverse portfolio of growing ad-free and targeted on-demand services and continued carriage of our linear networks,” said Josh Reader, President of Distribution and Development for AMC Networks. “Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like DISH as our businesses evolve together.”

AMC Networks’ ad-free and targeted on-demand offerings include:

Acorn TV - the ultimate destination for commercial-free world class dramas, mysteries and comedies from Britain and beyond. Called “an essential must-have” by The Hollywood Reporter, Acorn TV has more than one million paid subscribers in the US and Canada.

- the ultimate destination for commercial-free world class dramas, mysteries and comedies from Britain and beyond. Called “an essential must-have” by The Hollywood Reporter, Acorn TV has more than one million paid subscribers in the US and Canada. Shudder - an essential offering for fans of horror and suspense with the largest uncut, ad-free selection of series and films, including original hit series Creepshow and acclaimed documentary Horror Noire.

- an essential offering for fans of horror and suspense with the largest uncut, ad-free selection of series and films, including original hit series Creepshow and acclaimed documentary Horror Noire. Sundance Now - offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from true crime to heart-stopping dramas and thrillers from around the world, including Discovery of Witches, Riviera and Killing for Love.

- offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from true crime to heart-stopping dramas and thrillers from around the world, including Discovery of Witches, Riviera and Killing for Love. UMC (Urban Movie Channel) - the first subscription streaming service created for African American audiences, features a broad mix of original series, network TV shows, classic sitcoms, and feature films.

(Urban Movie Channel) - the first subscription streaming service created for African American audiences, features a broad mix of original series, network TV shows, classic sitcoms, and feature films. AMC Premiere – offers current seasons of hit series from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, anytime, ad-free, including Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead plus extras including bonus footage, sneak peeks of future episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

– offers current seasons of hit series from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, anytime, ad-free, including Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead plus extras including bonus footage, sneak peeks of future episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes features. IFC Films Unlimited – a streaming channel featuring a broad collection of theatrically-released and award-winning titles from IFC Films, the leader in quality talent-driven independent film.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films, and is a leader in targeted subscription video on demand services, with offerings including Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) super serving distinct premium audiences. The Company’s diverse line-up of popular, critically-acclaimed and award-winning series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for 10 consecutive years, as well as Brockmire, Love After Lockup, landmark natural history series from the BBC, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

646-273-3766

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

917-542-6390



