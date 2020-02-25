Intrado Introduces End-to-End Safety Incident Management Systems to Education Market

Intrado Safety Shield combines unmatched 9-1-1, panic button, first responder collaboration, and emergency response technologies to help schools maximize safety and crisis management

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation ("Intrado" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the North American launch of Intrado Safety Shield, an innovative end-to-end safety incident management system.



Intrado Safety Shield unites the Company’s market-leading 9-1-1 and mass notification capabilities with panic button, first responder collaboration, and emergency response planning solutions to create an unrivaled, comprehensive crisis prevention and response offering.

Intrado Safety Shield offers a complete solution that helps schools prevent, prepare for, respond to, and effectively recover from school emergencies, large and small, with its robust set of capabilities and well-established connection to the 9-1-1 infrastructure. The product gives educational leaders the power to respond quickly and successfully to situations, such as medical emergencies, severe weather, structure fires, and active shooter events.



Intrado Safety Shield delivers the following robust set of capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use:

Automatically sends critical caller data to 9-1-1 dispatch, leveraging Intrado’s status as a 9-1-1 call flow service provider to enable rapid situational awareness

Allows school leaders to share important data, such as floor plans and building access codes, with 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders in real-time

Provides a panic button solution

Digitizes emergency response plans and translates them into role-specific checklists

Integrates with the student information system, providing visibility to where students are supposed to be at any given time

Helps school administrators communicate with parents and staff about response and recovery efforts

“Intrado Safety Shield builds upon our unique position, as both a 9-1-1 service provider and longtime leader in school communication services, to offer districts and schools an emergency response solution that helps maximize school safety,” stated newly appointed Life & Safety President, Jeff Robertson. He continued, “This is just the beginning of a long list of enhancements to come, including multijurisdictional crisis communication, advanced location services and GIS capabilities, integration of access controls, video, and much more. The vast array of Intrado assets that can be combined to provide unique solutions in the safety space is one of the reasons I joined the company.”

Intrado has been the trusted unified communication platform provider for school community engagement since 1999. More than 63,000 schools across North America rely upon Intrado SchoolMessenger solutions to engage community members and keep schools safe.

As a leading provider of 9-1-1 systems, services, and infrastructure across North America, Intrado is uniquely positioned to leverage over 40 years of emergency communications experience and innovation to the education community. The launch of Intrado Safety Shield further solidifies the Company’s position as the leading provider of communications solutions in the Education market.

To learn more about what Intrado Safety Shield can do for educational organizations, please visit www.schoolmessenger.com/safetyshield .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation, formerly West Corporation, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

