Bruckhaus Quist Decreases Investments in Fossil Fuels

HONG KONG, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, has adopted a congregational focus of compassionate care of Creation in collaboration with others, have decided to direct a large portion of their investment resources to projects and companies that increase energy independence and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.Bruckhaus Quist will be transferring from investments that encourage dependence on the consumption of fossil fuels to innovative projects and companies that promote energy efficiency and further safe, sustainable energy use.“Both producing and consuming fossil fuels damage the Earth and the creatures that live here,” said Carrie Lai, Bruckhaus Quist ESG Investment Director. “Mining those fuels destroys the regions where they are harvested, and the air and water pollution caused by refining and burning them have a huge impact on greenhouse gases and climate change—not to mention the devastating effects on the health of people and other creatures in those areas.“We can’t in conscience continue to support companies that destroy the Earth when we could be investing in those that are providing the structure, products and services we need for a society based on sustainable, clean energy. Wind power, solar power—we see the range of sustainable solutions growing every day. It’s time to help create the future we’d like to see.”Bruckhaus Quist is devoting a substantial portion of its investment portfolio to efforts that provide both market-rate financial returns and actively promote the mission and focus of the Impact Investment Program.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



