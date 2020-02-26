Bruckhaus Quist Launches Investment Strategy Emphasizing Reduced Carbon Emissions for its Foundation

The strategy is designed to provide investors with lower carbon emissions exposure than the broad Asian equity benchmark

HONG KONG, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, has launched its Carbon Efficiency Strategy. The strategy is designed to provide investors with lower carbon emissions exposure than the broad Asian equity benchmark.Bruckhaus Quist developed the Carbon Efficiency Strategy in collaboration with a financial green partner, a consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investments. His name will be released at a further date upon the signing of the contract. The strategy invests in the broad Asian stock market, underweighting inefficient carbon emitters, such as utilities over-exposed to coal generation, while overweighting companies with lower carbon intensities. Additionally, the strategy bars investments in coal mining and production companies.Carbon intensity is defined as greenhouse gas emissions per unit of sales.“Innovative new approaches like the Carbon Efficiency Strategy give foundations leverage in choosing how to invest, and how we engage with businesses as shareholders. This supports Bruckhaus Quist commitment to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.” said David Tang, president of the Bruckhaus Quist Foundation.“The goal of our Carbon Efficiency Strategy is to provide broad Asian equity exposure, while minimizing investment in companies with inefficient carbon emissions and emphasizing companies that are committed to more efficient operations,” said Ellen Chan, chief executive officer of Bruckhaus Quist. “We are seeing growing numbers of foundations, universities and other institutional investors across the globe interested in impact investing where they can address environmental challenges through their investment portfolios.”“We overweight environmentally efficient companies because we believe they may realize a competitive advantage,” Ellen said.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



