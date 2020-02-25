Bruckhaus Quist Names Michael Lau Yim as Sales Director for Hong Kong

His mission is to oversee Bruckhaus Quist's sales throughout Asia Pacific Region

HONG KONG, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, today announced the appointment of Michael Lau Yim as Regional Sales Director. In his new role, Lau Yim will spearhead the expansion of Bruckhaus Quist's intermediary distribution and sales throughout Asia Pacific Region."We are very pleased to have attracted a sales professional with Michael's broad experience, track record of success and longstanding relationships to help build Bruckhaus Quist' distribution in the all-important Asia Pacific region," said Andrew R. Chee-wha, Chief Executive Officer of Bruckhaus Quist.A veteran of more than 20 years in financial services sales and sales management, Mr. Lau Yim was most recently a Market Director in a Wealth Management group. Prior to that, he served as National Sales Manager at a top Insurance company, where he directed a team recommending mutual funds, separately managed accounts and annuity solutions to financial advisors at and regional broker-dealers. Earlier still, he held senior sales management positions at an Investment bank."The depth of Bruckhaus Quist' commitment to distribution through financial advisors, and to delivering better client outcomes, is truly impressive," Mr. Lau Yim said. "I look forward to helping advisors better understand Bruckhaus Quist's evolution, the breadth of Bruckhaus Quist products available today—including lower-beta solutions—and how they can best be utilized to address clients' needs and concerns. I look forward to join one of the most experienced team of financial professionals and I am very happy that I can contribute with my experience."Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.