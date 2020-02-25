Bruckhaus Quist Trading Tech® Automates over 250 thousand Offshore Fund Orders in Asia

This initiative reduces trading and operational risk, provides faster access to order status information

HONG KONG, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This initiative reduces trading and operational risk, provides faster access to order status information Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, announced today that it has automated 275 thousand million fund orders across more than 25 fund ranges through the Depository & Clearing Corporation’s offshore fund platform and Bruckhaus Quist Trading Tech.By automating messages between distributor financial advisors and global offshore fund promoters who distribute into Asia, Bruckhaus Quist Trading Tech has helped China’s fund industry develop from a 10% straight-through-processing (STP) environment, to one that’s nearly 70% STP. This initiative reduces trading and operational risk, provides faster access to order status information, and increases investment opportunities for Bruckhaus Quist’s clients and other market participants."Automating over 250 thousand orders is a great achievement,” said said Andrew R. Chee-wha, Chief Executive Officer of Bruckhaus Quist. “I would like to thank Bruckhaus Quist for its endeavor and its professionalism in driving the growth of fund automation in china. Since day one, the trading counsel has been impressed with Bruckhaus Quist’s depth of knowledge and expertise."Bruckhaus Quist has been one of the largest service providers on the trading platform in terms of volume and number of financial institutions.“As early adopters and members of the Asia Funds Automation Committee (AFAC), we have been continually impressed with Bruckhaus Quist’s conversion speed, and its ability to grow its platform and execute our shared goal of achieving 100% STP. These benefits distributor financial advisors.” said one official representing the Asia Funds Automation Committee (AFAC).Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.