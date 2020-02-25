1847 Holdings Engages Ladenburg Thalmann to Assist in Acquisition of Hydroponics Supply Retailer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: EFSH), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to assist in identifying a portion of the financing needed to complete its previously announced proposed acquisition of a multi-state retail hydroponic supply operation by its newly formed subsidiary, 1847 Hydroponic, Inc.



“Acquiring a hydroponic supply retail operation provides 1847 an opportunity to participate in the high-growth hemp and cannabis market without touching the plant or incurring the burdensome regulatory requirements and challenges of traditional cannabis operations focused on cultivation and end-product sales,” stated Ellery W. Roberts, founder and chief executive officer of 1847. “Given that the only public comp that we are aware of, GrowGeneration, which trades on NASDAQ, trades for more than 20 times its trailing 12-month EBITDA, we are excited to have the opportunity to acquire a retail operation with meaningful sales and what we believe to be markedly more attractive unit economics for six times trailing 12-month EBITDA. Given my experience with high-growth retail opportunities when I was a partner at Saunders Karp & Megrue, such as Teavana, which grew from 17 stores in 2003 to 180 stores when the company completed its IPO in 2011, I believe the unit economics of our target, combined with the growing demand for the products sold by the company, present a unique situation and opportunity for similar growth.”

The hydroponics systems market is projected to grow at CAGR of 12.1% over the next six years, from $8.1 billion in 2019 to $16 billion in 2025, according to analysts at MarketsandMarkets Research.

