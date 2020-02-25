Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs Announces January 2020 as the Largest Sales Month in Company History

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs (“InfiniteCAL” or “the Company”), a full-service analytical testing lab for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today that the Company had its largest-ever sales month in history in January 2020 with 61% year-over-year growth compared to January 2019. InfiniteCAL also grew its team by 10% during the month of January 2020.



“We are proud to announce our impressive year-over-year growth and our best sales month yet,” said Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs CEO Joshua Swider. “Our success can be attributed to the execution of our internal operations and the expertise of our talented scientists. We look forward to building upon our latest success and providing the cannabis and hemp industries with accurate and timely analytical services of the highest quality.”

According to Global Market Insights, the cannabis testing market is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2025. InfiniteCAL is positioned to be a leader in this burgeoning sector with its new 16,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art lab in San Diego and the Company’s second lab in Jackson, Michigan, both set to open in early 2020.

For more information about Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, please visit https://infinitecal.com/.

About Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs offers a wide range of quality assurance analyses in addition to state compliance testing to uphold brands to the highest standards for premium products. InfiniteCAL believes the purpose of quality assurance and compliance testing is for public safety. The Company holds scientific integrity above anything else and delivers consistent and factual results for all clients.

