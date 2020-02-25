B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) 22,500 Viewers Tune in to Watch Colosseum Combat 52 on the B2 Social Media Network

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Incorporated (the “Company”) announced today that over 22,500 people tuned in and watched the B2 Fighting Series “FTV” (Free to View) LIVE Event broadcast of the Colosseum Combat 52 LIVE MMA fight on Saturday February 22nd.



The “FTV” event was produced and distributed by the new B2 Productions Company that is owned by the Company, using their new revolutionary production and distribution technology. Fans were able to watch live HD television on both the Company’s Facebook Live and YouTube.

“For the second time I enjoyed watching our B2 Management team deliver another excellent production of Colosseum Combat 52’s LIVE MMA Event to a Sold Out crowd. The level of detail, quality of fights, production systems and fan experience plus all the fans watching LIVE all over the world was something to witness. For the second time our company has proven it can hold and deliver LIVE fights in Venues, Produce them LIVE in an HD TV Style Broadcast and digitally distribute the LIVE Event directly to thousands of consumers watching around the globe. We own 100% of all our content and media rights, produce the events live, and own the distribution capability to directly distribute our produced content to our fans and consumers globally. With a large global audience of over 22,000 people watching, which was almost 4 times the size of our last broadcast, the Social Media Part of our Company is just starting to show the power of our state of the art communication system. We can successfully talk and communicate directly to our large and growing audience,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital INC.



Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q3 and is still a SEC Fully Reporting Company,

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development and accomplishment of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program turning into a Revenue Creating business unit by owning and operating B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV(Free to View), merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

