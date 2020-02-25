KnowBe4 Named a Winner for the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards 2020

KnowBe4 recognized as market leader for Security Awareness Computer Based Training

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA - RSA Conference, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named a winner for the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards 2020 as a market leader for Security Awareness Computer Based Training.

The Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards are in their 8th year and specifically focused on finding innovative infosec players who have a presence in the United States and other countries. With over 3,200 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only a small number – roughly 10% – are highlighted as InfoSec Awards 2020 winners, based upon independent judging and analysis. This year, we’ve continued to expand our coverage of some of our winning Women in Cybersecurity who will be rolled into our annual update, highlighting some of the innovative women helping taking cybersecurity to new heights.

"We're thrilled to name KnowBe4 a winner as market leader in Security Awareness Computer Based Training in our InfoSec Awards program. They won this award because they pioneered security awareness training – an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cybercriminals" said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

“KnowBe4 is honored to be recognized as a leader in the security awareness space with this award,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Cyber criminals are getting more and more clever every day, so we need to do everything we can to keep employees vigilant to help protect their organizations from cyberattacks. Security awareness training has become an essential part of every comprehensive security program and we aim to always lead the market with our large library of fresh content, innovative platform and fantastic customer service.”

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat the USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.