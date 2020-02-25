There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,177 in the last 365 days.

NGM Bio to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and a business update at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit https://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

