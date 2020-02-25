NGM Bio to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and a business update at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, at 2:10 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit https://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:



Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

ir@ngmbio.com Media Contact:



Liz Melone

media@ngmbio.com







