Women Top Payoneer’s Fourth Annual Entrepreneurship Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payoneer , the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally, today announced the winners of its fourth annual Entrepreneurship Awards . With more than 3,500 submissions from over 120 countries, the finalists transcend geographies, industries and backgrounds and have proven their business savvy with impressive sales growth and creative solutions to problems impacting our society. Women lead the short list of business-savvy winners, who are specifically using their work to make a meaningful impact on the world, from connecting remote developers to global job opportunities, to creating environmentally-conscious childcare products.



Leading the list is Katerina Trajchevska, Payoneer’s Entrepreneur of the Year. A millennial coder who grew a remote workforce business over 500 employees strong from the ground up, Katerina embodies the work ethic and drive of today’s digital entrepreneurs. Straight out of college and facing a lack of growth opportunities in her field, she took to freelancing and eventually started her own company.

“Katerina is an inspiring example of the strength, creativity and tenacity of today’s business leaders,” said Scott Galit, CEO, Payoneer. “The winners of Payoneer’s fourth annual Entrepreneurship Awards are an impressive set of individuals. I’m especially proud to see so many women recognized and expect this number to increase in coming years as female participation in the digital economy continues to grow. At Payoneer, we are on a mission to give individuals from all backgrounds access to the resources they need to succeed. As we celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, we are proud to play a role in empowering women around the globe to chart their own destinies and share their talents across geographies.”

Payoneer’s 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year: Katerina Trajchevska, CEO, Adeva (New York City, USA)

Founded in 2015, Adeva is an exclusive network for developers, partnering with companies to scale engineering teams on demand and on budget. Katerina Trajchevska created Adeva with a vision to bring equal opportunities to developers all over the world. It is a remote community, built by developers, for developers.

The company began as a digital agency and went through multiple identities before evolving into the company that it is today. Now, the network includes more than 500 developers from over 20 countries, and works with businesses that range from start-ups to established Fortune 500 companies. Sales growth has exceeded 300 percent and can be partially attributed to the flexibility to work with individuals regardless of their location.

“Personally, I seek to inspire others to make a difference and that is why I am an ambassador of the global Women in Tech movement,” said Trajchevska. “I hope my story can help show other entrepreneurs that it is possible to forge their own amazing journey. No matter where you are, you can change the world and this award is proof of that.”

Socially Responsible Business of the Year: Kindy Ecobaby (Brisbane, Australia)

Kindy Ecobaby is an Australia-based business founded in 2012 by Karen Jackman. Kindy Ecobaby is producing environmentally friendly baby products that are equally budget-friendly. Serving tens of thousands of customers today, the company is active in the USA and Australian markets and has achieved 100 percent positive ratings over the past three years. The products have been regularly picked as “Amazon’s Choice” and is founded on principles of excellence, inclusion and action.

“I failed many times before I succeeded and winning this award feels like the cherry on top of the sundae that my business has become,” Jackman notes. “I hope to inspire others not to give up, so I can read about them in future Entrepreneurship Awards.”

eCommerce Business of the Year: eCharme SRL (Bomporto, Italy)

As CEO of eCharme, Chiara Peallancani’s goal is to make popular brands of perfume and cosmetics available to the Italian market at a competitive price. Today, the company uses business experts to purchase refined and trend-attentive luxury products. In 2019, the company experienced a 45 percent increase in sales and are serving more than 200,000 customers across Europe, with plans for global expansion.

Peallancani added, “Receiving this award from Payoneer gives us a reason to be even more self-aware and to strive to take the quality of our service beyond. It’s truly incredible to see how the power of community and entrepreneurship can drive such wonderful results. You just have to start!”

Additional recipients of this year’s awards, include: Maksim Gopanchuk, KGUbrass (Ukraine); Luiz Eduardo Figueiredo, Divisio (Brazil); Siva Balakrishnan, Vserve Ebusiness Solutions-(India) and Yan ChunYue, Tianjin Heli International Trade Co., Ltd (China).

All of this year’s winners have realized the importance of breaking down borders and have embraced technology and the role played by a truly global ecosystem. Their guiding principles are inspiring and in-line with those of Payoneer.

You can learn more about each of this year’s award recipients at the link, here .

