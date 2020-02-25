FoodLogiQ Continues to Lead Food Industry in Food Safety and Supplier Management, Adding Dig to Growing List of Customers

/EIN News/ -- Durham, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodLogiQ, the leading provider of food safety, traceability, and supply chain transparency software, is pleased to announce farm-to-table food company Dig Food Group has selected FoodLogiQ Connect as their solution of choice for achieving global supply chain visibility, streamlined supplier management, and quality issue tracking and reporting.

Dig Food Group joins a fast-growing sector of restaurant chains that are embracing technology to better engage and build relationships with their suppliers and manage the required documentation to advance their food safety and quality assurance programs. FoodLogiQ’s food safety software provides users with real-time supply chain data, enabling organizations to make business decisions with speed and accuracy.

“Consumers care more about the nation’s food supply chain and where their food comes from than ever before,” says Katy Jones, FoodLogiQ Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “They are seeing high-profile news reports around recalls and withdrawals issued by the FDA. So it’s no surprise that the restaurant operator industry needs solutions like FoodLogiQ Connect to streamline food safety, traceability and sustainability. We are thrilled to welcome Dig to the FoodLogiQ family.”

Dig is a part of Dig Food Group, a company founded in 2011 by Adam Eskin with the mission to build a better food system for everyone. Today, the company includes more than 30 Dig restaurants, the Dig Acres farm in Chester, NY, and new concepts like the full-service restaurant, 232 Bleecker. Across their business, Dig works directly and personally with more than 130 farm partners to source their food.

“Dig Food Group’s mission is to rebuild the food system into one that is just, sustainable and safe for everyone,” says Elizabeth Meltz, Head of Environmental Health. “We choose our partners because of who they are, the quality of their product and their commitment to responsible practices. FoodLogiQ will help us be even better partners to our suppliers and make sure that we’ll keep serving delicious food to our guests.”

With FoodLogiQ Connect, restaurant brands like Dig are working to:

Prepare for evolving regulations in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety by transitioning out of spreadsheets and emails and engaging with suppliers in a centralized, online communications platform. This process eases compliance woes via streamlined supplier documentation and template workflows; users can assemble food safety plans, implement corrective actions, support supplier verification, and centralize required recordkeeping.

Build and monitor a Supplier Dashboard, benchmarking their supplier performance through audits and assessments. They can capture food quality incidents and report them in real time to suppliers.

Recoup quality costs and track credit requests directly.

Continuously monitor for issues and take corrective action when suppliers have expired documentation and failed audits; they can also see which suppliers have the most quality incidents.

Trace farm-to-fork, from grower to distribution center to restaurant. Visualize each point of the chain with Critical Tracking Events for all products.

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

