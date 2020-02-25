Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: FOMX) (“Foamix” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, announced today that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Presentation Details:

Date: March 3, 2020 Time: 12:00pm – 12:30pm Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/fomx/

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize solutions that were long thought impossible, including the world’s first topical minocycline, AMZEEQ™. Its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) is utilized in the Company’s dermatology products and in other products currently in development: FMX103 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea and FCD105 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe acne.

Foamix is a different type of specialty pharmaceutical company by design, driven to see the solutions, overcome barriers in all aspects of business, and reimagine what’s possible for conditions with high unmet needs.

Foamix uses its website as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time. Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts. For more information, visit www.foamix.com.

