Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Announces Telinta has Integrated its Hosted Softswitch and Billing Platform with Hammer’s Origination Network

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) and Telinta announced the integration of Telinta’s Cloud-based Switching and Billing platform and Hammer Fiber’s subsidiary, Endstream’s DID and Toll Free origination service. Via a convenient application programmer interface in Telinta’s TeliCoreTM softswitch platform, telecommunications service providers can access their Endstream account to purchase DIDs to be used for both voice and SMS service worldwide.



“Telinta has built an impressive ecosystem of industry-leading partners such as Endstream to help our customers operate a profitable VoIP business,” commented Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. “By integrating Endstream into our award-winning white label Switching and Billing platform, our mutual customers can easily use Endstream's high-quality DIDs as part of the VoIP services they offer.”

Endstream DIDs and VoIP Termination can be used with a wide range of solutions provided by Telinta, such as its brandable Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Business and Residential VoIP, Mobile Solutions, WebRTC, Calling Card, Pinless and other popular services.

Endstream provides wholesale voice termination and origination in Hammer’s operating countries including the United States, Dominica and St Vincent, other Caribbean countries, as well as Canada, Europe and Africa. “By partnering with prominent providers of underlying softswitch technology such as Telinta, Endstream is able to access a broader client base more rapidly than before,” said Erik Levitt, CEO of Hammer and Endstream. “Seamless integration is critical to our success as a wholesale operator both in the United States and our other operating markets.”

About Telinta

Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Mobile Solutions, Business and Residential VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Audio-Conferencing, Wholesale VoIP and more. Please visit at www.telinta.com for more information.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



