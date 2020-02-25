Global Benzene Market, 2019-2030 Forecast Research Report By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Benzene Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global benzene market is expected to grow at a rate of about -3.51% to nearly $1.3 billion by 2023. The increased use of styrene is driving the benzene market. Benzene’s derivate, ethyl benzene, is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene. However, stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of benzene is a major restraint on the market.

The benzene market consists of sales of benzene and related services by entities that produce benzene. Benzene is used as an intermediary chemical in the manufacture of plastics, resin, nylons, and synthetic fibers.

The global benzene market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Manufacturing Process - The benzene market is segmented into pyrolysis steam cracking of naphtha, catalytic reforming of naphtha, toluene hydrodealkylation, toluene disproportionation from biomass

By Geography - The global benzene is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific benzene market accounts for the largest share in the global benzene market.

Trends In The Benzene Market

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes for the production of benzene. The technologies developed are expected to help curb environmental issues.

Potential Opportunities In The Benzene Market

With increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global benzene market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG , Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG , Bp Plc, and Braskem.

Benzene Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides benzene market overviews, analyzes and forecasts benzene market size and growth for the global benzene market, benzene market share, benzene market players, benzene market size, benzene market segments and geographies, benzene market trends, benzene market drivers and benzene market restraints, benzene market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

