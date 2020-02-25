Data Fabric Market Rising at 23.8% CAGR to Hit $4,546.9 Million By 2026

The global data fabric market is anticipated to reach $4,546.9 million by 2026, growing at a healthy growth rate of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a latest research report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Fabric Market research report offers quantitative market estimations based on the present market dynamics, recent trends, changing market structure, and business contributions for the projected period. Moreover, the report gives an overview of the market definition and scope, key findings, top winning strategies, and major investment pockets in the market during the forecast period. The study offers in-depth data on emerging applications, chain structure, and technological developments in the data fabric industry. The report is a must-read document as it offers effective business strategies that can be beneficial for stockholders or new participants in the global data fabric market.

The report states that the rise of digital transformation, IIoT, IoT, and technologies have given rise to smart solutions which are increasing the volume and variety of business data. Additionally, the demand for data analytics and data management technologies is growing significantly since the last few years. This growth in demand has agumented the deployment of data fabric solutions all across the globe. Furthermore, due to the rise in the need for business agility and instant data availability, businesses are facing huge pressure to harness the data in right quantity, at right time, and gather the right insights that help in taking profitable decisions. All these factors are expected to boost the global data fabric market growth in the upcoming years. However, the absence of workers having knowledge and skills related to data fabric architecture is likely to hinder the development of the market to a certain degree.

Furthermore, the research presents an exhaustive analysis of the key segments that helps in understanding the global trends in the data fabric industry. The report segments the market based on deployment, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the report classifies the market into on-premise and cloud. By type, the report bifurcates the market into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. Based on enterprise size, the report divides the market into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the report categorizes the market into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others. Regionally, the report evaluates the data fabric sector across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. Moreover, countries from each region are explored in the report. These insights are helpful for investors, market players, and stakeholders to determine leading segments and emerging strategies and obtain a strong presence in the industry. Additionally, the report exposes comprehensive data about the major players as well as some minor players in this market.

The key players listed in this report include:

Denodo Technologies

NetApp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Global IDs.

Software AG

Splunk Inc.

Talend

The research presents the performance of each player functioning in the global data fabric industry. Besides this, it provides an overview of recent developments of each player in the market. These insights help in understanding the competitive scenario and take important steps to obtain a top position in the market.

This report is prepared based on an in-depth evaluation of the industry by professionals, research analysts, and market experts. As a final point, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals in search of insights and data on supply, demand, and future forecasts of the global data fabric market would find the report beneficial.

