Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Conference Participation for March 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in March 2020:



44th Annual Impact Marketing Seminar, New York City, March 5, 2020: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will be a keynote speaker on “A Branded Cannabis Strategy for the American Market.”

The Needham Cannabis Multi-State Operator Summit, New York City, March 10, 2020: Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in one-on-one meetings.

32nd Annual ROTH Conference, Orange County, Calif., March 17, 2020: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,600 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Linda Marsicano Jennifer Dooley VP, Corporate Communications Chief Strategy Officer lmarsicano@gtigrows.com InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com 773-354-2004 310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries



