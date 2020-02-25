Former Federal Railroad Administration Deputy Administrator Karen Hedlund has joined American Triple I as an Operating Advisor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Triple I Partners (ATI) (www.tripleipartners.com), a New York-based investor, developer and manager of infrastructure assets, announced that Karen Hedlund, a nationally recognized rail transit and infrastructure expert has joined the firm as an Operating Advisor.



Ms. Hedlund is a seasoned infrastructure and P3 professional with particular expertise in high-speed, intercity and commuter rail projects. She has provided strategic and financing advice on the Gateway Program, the multi-billion-dollar project to replace a 100-year old rail tunnel and bridge connecting New Jersey and New York.

For the City of Chicago, she helped evaluate a proposal by Elon Musk’s Boring Company for an express connection from the Loop to O’Hare. Ms. Hedlund also recently led the consultant team that produced a Business Case Analysis for a proposed high-speed rail corridor linking Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

ATI CEO David J. Cibrian said: “Karen brings considerable knowledge of the solutions that are truly achievable for transit and rail needs throughout the country. Her presence enhances our firm’s already strong position as a trusted investor in and a developer and manager of infrastructure projects.”

Ms. Hedlund served as chief counsel and deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) from 2010-2014, providing leadership for a $12 billion high-speed rail grant program.

She also oversaw the FRA’s Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF) loan program and represented FRA on the boards of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation in Washington, D.C. and the Moynihan Station Development Corporation in New York City, helping to create redevelopment plans.

Karen Hedlund said: “I have worked for many years alongside many teams involved in project finance and development, and I am quite confident that this team brings together talented and experienced professionals with a needed and executable infrastructure investment strategy. I am excited to get to work on the firm’s impressive current pipeline of projects.”

American Triple I Partners was recently selected as a 30% investor/equity owner of New York’s JFK International Airport Terminals 6 and 7 Redevelopment Project. ATI will focus on investing and managing funds for the project from traditional institutional investors, as well as helping lead the project’s community engagement.

ATI is also developing five additional significant transactions throughout the country.

ATI will seek private equity capital for transportation, knowledge and information systems and smart city projects. The firm’s primary objective will be to invest client capital in projects that require equity investments between $25 million and $50 million in markets across the U.S., as well as larger projects, like JFK, where the experience of ATI principals brings unique value.

Owners of the firm include former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros, Mr. Cibrian, John Paul Cisneros, and Siebert Williams Shank principals Suzanne Shank, former New York City Comptroller William C. Thompson Jr., and Gary Hall, former Chairman of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. American Triple I is certified as a 100% minority-owned and -managed business enterprise.

For more information please visit tripleipartners.com .

CONTACT:

Butler Associates

Jason Fink/646-213-1369/ jfink@butlerassociates.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3018b8f9-8d93-4c33-bf9a-7f83bd6983eb

Karen Hedlund Photo of Karen Hedlund



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.