Barbara Womersley Joins the Liberty Gold Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Barbara Womersley (CPHR) has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective February 24, 2020.



Ms. Womersley is a Chartered Professional in Human Resources and brings over 20 years of experience in a variety of industries with a focus on the mining industry, including previous senior roles at Barrick Gold Corp, Lundin Mining Corp and Yukon Zinc Corp.

Ms. Womersley runs a human resources consultancy, leading projects such as leadership coaching and advising, compensation system review and implementation, recruitment for senior roles, HR policy and project management plan development, and performance management system development and implementation.

Mark O’Dea, Chairman of Liberty Gold, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and of our shareholders, we welcome Barbara to Liberty Gold. She joins us at an exciting time for the Company and her extensive experience in Human Resources is extremely relevant at this stage in our Company’s evolution. We are aggressively advancing the Black Pine gold project and we look forward to building out our team in order to place us in the best position for our future development.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.



For more information, visit www.libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca



