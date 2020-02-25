BeiGene to Present at the Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com or http://hkexir.beigene.com . An archived replay will be available following the event for 90 days.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 3,400 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. In the United States, BeiGene markets BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and in China, the Company has received approval to market its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) under a license from Celgene Logistics Sarl, a Bristol-Myers Squibb company, and plans to market XGEVA® (denosumab) under a license from Amgen.1,2 For more information, please visit www.beigene.com .

Investor Contact

Craig West

+1 857-302-5189

ir@beigene.com

Media Contact

Liza Heapes or Vivian Ni

+1 857-302-5663 or +1 857-302-7596

media@beigene.com

1 ABRAXANE® is registered trademark of Abraxis Bioscience LLC, a Bristol-Myers Squibb company; REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb company.



2 XGEVA® is a registered trademark of Amgen.







