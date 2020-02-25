Task Management Software Market to Rise at 13.3% CAGR till 2026 Driven by the Huge Investments in Product R&D, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Task Management Software Market Research Report are Microsoft Corporation, Upland Software, Inc., Atlassian, RingCentral, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., monday.com, Asana, Inc., AZENDOO, Quick Base, REDBOOTH, todo.vu, Workfront, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt, Ltd., Evernote Corporation, Meister, Workfront, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global task management software market size is projected to reach USD 4,535.5 million by 2026. The high investments in the research and development of the product will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1,713.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A task management software is used to organize several tasks within an organization. The product is used for delegating specified work to team members, setting timelines, and adjusting work schedules. The ability of these products to manage workflow in a seamless manner will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Task management software are used to regulate the workflow in environment that consists of a large number of employees, thereby reducing the total time taken to manage workflow. The high investments in product R&D, coupled with the growing demand for the product across diverse industries, will constitute an increase in the task management software size in the coming years.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/task-management-software-market-102249





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global task management software market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In May 2018, Ring Central Inc. announced that it has collaborated with BridgeClimb. Through this collaboration, the company plans to offer improved customer service and enable multichannel communications. Ring Central’s latest acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/task-management-software-market-102249





North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Increasing Demand for Task Management Across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to hold the highest task management software market share in the coming years. The growing demand for efficient as well as automated task management services in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the growth of the regional market. The constantly rising IT infrastructure will create several opportunities for the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning by major companies in this region will influence the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 578.4 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the task management software market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Upland Software, Inc.

Atlassian

RingCentral, Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc.

monday.com

Asana, Inc.

AZENDOO

Quick Base

REDBOOTH

todo.vu

Workfront, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt, Ltd.

Evernote Corporation

Meister

Workfront, Inc.

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

January 2020: Upland Software announced the launch of Intelligent Capture, system that automates end-to-end document workflow management.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/task-management-software-market-102249





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Industrial Use Cases Use Case #1 Use Case #2 Use Case #3

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Task Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Services Consulting Integration and Implementation Support and Maintenance By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-User (Value) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Travel and Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/task-management-software-market-102249





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Function (Operations-Focused, Customer-Facing), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Solutions Type (Conferencing, Communications, Task Management, File sharing & Synchronization, Enterprise Social network), By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, & Others) and Regional Forecast,2019-2026

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing, and Reporting and Analytics), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Public Sector and Utilities, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Contact Center Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application area (Insurance Claims, Services, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government,Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Natural Language Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Pattern and Image Recognition, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential & SOHO, Enterprises and Others), By Communication Infrastructure (Femtocell, Metrocell, Picocell and Microcell), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Nonimmersive, Semi-Immersive), By Industry Vertical (Gaming & Entertainment Media, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing), By Application (Training & Simulation, Educational, Attraction, Research & Development) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/task-management-software-market-9616





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.