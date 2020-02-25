Fraser Institute News Release: Canadian jurisdictions drop out of top 10 most attractive places for mining investment

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in 10 years, no Canadian jurisdiction ranks in the top 10 for “investment attractiveness” according to mining executives and investors, finds the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“The mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Ashley Stedman, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report.

This year’s survey of mining executives ranks 76 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Saskatchewan remains Canada’s most attractive jurisdiction for investment (ranking 11th on this year’s survey index, down from 3rd last year) followed by Ontario (16th up from 20th), Quebec (18th down from 4th) and British Columbia (19th down from 18th).

This year, Saskatchewan (11th) received low marks from investors on taxes, regulatory duplication and inconsistencies, and trade barriers. Respondents for Quebec expressed increased concern over various regulatory factors.

“A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies is key to making a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors,” Stedman said.

Overall investment attractiveness for Canadian provinces and territories (out of 76) 11) Saskatchewan 28) Newfoundland and Labrador 16) Ontario 30) Alberta 18) Quebec 34) Manitoba 19) British Columbia 35) Northwest Territories 23) Yukon 52) Nova Scotia 26) Nunavut 60) New Brunswick

