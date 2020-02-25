Fraser Institute News Release: Western Australia top-ranked jurisdiction in global mining survey while Canada falters

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Australia is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Finland (2nd) and the U.S. state of Nevada (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.



“The mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Ashley Stedman, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report.

This year’s survey of mining executives ranks 76 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Alaska (4), Portugal (5), South Australia (6), the Republic of Ireland (7) Idaho (8), Arizona (9) and Sweden (10). For the first time in 10 years, no Canadian jurisdiction made the top 10.

This year’s least-attractive jurisdictions include Tanzania, Argentina (Chubut and La Rioja) and Guatemala (see bottom of page for top 10 least-attractive jurisdictions).

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes are key to making a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” Stedman said.

Most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment Least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment 1) Western Australia 67) Nicaragua 2) Finland 68) Mali 3) Nevada 69) Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 4) Alaska 70) Venezuela 5) Portugal 71) Zambia 6) South Australia 72) Dominican Republic 7) Republic of Ireland 73) Guatemala 8) Idaho 74) La Rioja, Argentina 9) Arizona 75) Chubut, Argentina 10) Sweden 76) Tanzania

