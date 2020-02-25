Securecell Partners with Alit Life Science, Biofors Global Inc. and Danyel Biotech as Marketing & Sales Partners in China, South Korea and Israel

Securecell expands its market activities in Asia and Israel by cooperating with Shanghai based Alit Life Science, South Korea based Biofors Global and Rehovot based Danyel Biotech as partners for marketing and sales activities in China, Korea and Israel.

URDORF (ZURICH), Switzerland, February 25, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Securecell is proud to announce the partnership with Alit Life Science, Biofors Global and Danyel Biotech to build its market presence in China, Korea and Israel as a major step to further penetrate new markets.

“Alit, Biofors and Danyel were selected based on the strong connection and network within China, Korea and Israel biopharma market as well as the existing competence in selling high value products to bioprocessing industries. It is an excellent addition to our expanding worldwide network of marketing and sales partners addressing the needs of a growing and demanding biopharma business.” said Dr. Michele Bomio, CFO of Securecell.

Initially, the new partners will focus on distributing Lucullus PIMS software solution which has been Securecell’s flagship product for many years, as well as Numera autosampling and sample processing machine. In a second step, they will enrich their portfolio by adding Securecell’s new products tailored to improving perfusion cultures at the benchtop scale.

David Chen, founder of Alit Life Science commented: “We are very excited to cooperate with Securecell in China. I believe there is a big market for their advanced products, both the software system and the automation sampling machine. Today China is one of the biggest worldwide players in the biotech field. I believe this new cooperation will help Chinese customers to use innovative and world leading software engineering technology to improve their processes in R&D and production, thanks also to Securecell’s PAT system, which helps to supply better biotech medicaments to help the improvement of human health. Our team is looking forward to working with Securecell’s people in order to realize our marketing goal in China”.

Biofors CTO Keebung Rhee stated: “Not only Lucullus will be the perfect solution for Korean biotech players as a part of MES in Smart factory environments but also Numera will be very helpful for automated sampling of bioprocesses in biopharma companies. Smart factory, PAT, DoE and QbD are a big issue in recent manufacturing technology in Korea and Securecell products will dramatically contribute to enlarge and improve the process technology developments in our country”.

Luly Gurevich, CEO of Danyel Biotech, said: “This new partnership with SecureCell helps us to deliver high-end technological solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry and biological research fields. Lucullus will enable much better control of our customers processes and having Numera will open new opportunities, along with our wide portfolio of instrumentation, media, supplements and consumables for Upstream.”

About Securecell AG Securecell is the partner of biopharma innovators, enabling them to bring new therapies in a safe, efficient and economical way to the patient. Securecell automates and manages bioprocess workflows. Securecell’s product portfolio consists of a comprehensive Process Information Management System (Lucullus) and an automated sampling and sample processing instrument (Numera). Securecell’s pipeline within the Biotech and Medtech industry is based on a revolutionary membrane technology. Securecell is working on leveraging its patented membrane technology into Medtech applications where it will move diabetes care to a new level thanks to direct in blood glucose measurement and insulin application.

About Alit Life Science Co, Ltd Headquartered in the high-tech district of Shanghai, after over 10 years of development, Alit Life Science has become one of the leading biotech lab instruments and technical suppliers in the Biopharma industry in China. Over 120 employees, Alit is not only a distributor but also a manufacturer of a smart cell analyzer and an R&D provider. Today Alit is cooperating with a good number of American and European suppliers, servicing more than 1000 leading Chinese biotech companies, in the field of vaccine, antibodies and stem cells.

About Biofors Global Inc. Biofors is an expertise turnkey bioprocess engineering organization distributing cost effective solutions to the Bioindustry and Biopharmaceutical sector across the globe. Built with a state-of-the-art facility and equipment, Biofors undertakes bioprocess equipment manufacturing, distribution, consultancy services, manpower training and bioprocess research. Decades of experience and good process knowledge of the bioprocess industry help us to find innovative and cost-effective solutions.

About Danyel Biotech LTD. Danyel Biotech is one of the leading Israeli distributors, suppling high-end instrumentation, consumables and solutions for Israeli industry and academy, covering Upstream to Downstream, Protein Chromatography, Bio interaction systems, Biochemical, Next Generation Sequencing and advance Molecular Biology diagnostics products to the life science research laboratories in universities, research institutes, biotech-industries, hospital research, HMO diagnostics laboratories. Danyel Biotech is committed to furnishing its customers thorough solutions to their needs by means of both close partnerships with its suppliers and a high level of customer service and technical expertise.

