Gazprom Neft strengthens its partnership with the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug–Yugra
The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra is a key region for Gazprom Neft’s operations. Field development in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Tomsk Oblast is managed by Gazprom Neft subsidiaries including Gazpromneft-Khantos, the Bazhen Technology Centre and Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz. Various joint ventures in which the company has an interest also operate throughout the region, including Salym Petroleum Development (a Gazprom Neft—Shell joint venture), Eurotek-Yugra (a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Repsol) and Slavneft-Megionneftegaz (a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Rosneft).
A general partnership agreement between Gazprom Neft and the Government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug for the period
The company is implementing its “Home Towns” corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme throughout the Okrug. The company is implementing its “Home Towns” corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme throughout the Okrug. The Yugra Chess Academy, the “Children’s Planet” kindergarten, and the “Kar-Tokhi” ethnic children’s day camp in the Russkinskaya settlement have all been built thanks to support from Gazprom Neft. A modern
* Gazprom Neft entered into an agreement with the Government of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra on establishing the “Bazhenov Technology Centre” — in which all of the cutting-edge competencies and technologies necessary for developing cost-effective methodologies for developing the Bazhenov Formation will be concentrated — within the Okrug in 2017. A commercial subsidiary, the Bazhenov Technology Centre LLC, was established by Gazprom Neft in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug in 2018, combining the resources of the scientific, industry and business communities with those of the government in developing viable production technologies for developing non-traditional and hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves. The Bazhenov Technology Centre’s production programme is being implemented across nine license blocks in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.
