Gazprom Neft strengthens its partnership with the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug–Yugra

The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra is a key region for Gazprom Neft’s operations. Field development in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Tomsk Oblast is managed by Gazprom Neft subsidiaries including Gazpromneft-Khantos, the Bazhen Technology Centre and Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz. Various joint ventures in which the company has an interest also operate throughout the region, including Salym Petroleum Development (a Gazprom Neft—Shell joint venture), Eurotek-Yugra (a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Repsol) and Slavneft-Megionneftegaz (a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Rosneft).

A general partnership agreement between Gazprom Neft and the Government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug for the period 2016–2018 was signed in June 2016. The document envisages the company supporting the regional government in developing the scientific and technological potential of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, and collaborating in energy efficiency, ecological security and environmental protection. In March 2019 Gazprom Neft and the Regional Government entered into a further agreement on social and economic cooperation, confirming financing levels for social projects throughout the region in 2019–2021.

The company is implementing its "Home Towns" corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme throughout the Okrug. The Yugra Chess Academy, the "Children's Planet" kindergarten, and the "Kar-Tokhi" ethnic children's day camp in the Russkinskaya settlement have all been built thanks to support from Gazprom Neft. A modern 120-apartment residential complex was opened in Khanty-Mansiysk at the end of 2017. The company has financed the construction of children's playgrounds, improvements to several rural settlements in the Khanty-Mansiysk district, and the organisation of environmental summer brigades throughout 2018 as part of its socio-economic commitments, together with various socially significant initiatives.

* Gazprom Neft entered into an agreement with the Government of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra on establishing the “Bazhenov Technology Centre” — in which all of the cutting-edge competencies and technologies necessary for developing cost-effective methodologies for developing the Bazhenov Formation will be concentrated — within the Okrug in 2017. A commercial subsidiary, the Bazhenov Technology Centre LLC, was established by Gazprom Neft in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug in 2018, combining the resources of the scientific, industry and business communities with those of the government in developing viable production technologies for developing non-traditional and hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves. The Bazhenov Technology Centre’s production programme is being implemented across nine license blocks in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.