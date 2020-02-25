Altran and 5TONIC to Innovate the Future of Mobility Using 5G

Altran is sharing its intelligent edge computing platform and research to improve the reliability and performance of advanced driver assistance systems

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altran , the global leader in engineering and R&D services, and 5TONIC , an open research and innovation laboratory of which Altran is a member, are collaborating on 5G mobile projects to improve the reliability and performance of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the organizations announced today.



With its main lab located at the IMDEA Networks Institute in Madrid, 5TONIC helps organizations innovate by developing and delivering market-ready 5G solutions, technology applications and business ventures. Altran’s open-source edge computing platform, Ensconce , was recently integrated with 5TONIC as part of the lab’s 5G network. The platform lays the foundation for immersive and time-sensitive applications that are emerging across industries.

“Working with members of 5TONIC and the automotive ecosystem, Altran’s research and innovation in the future of mobility aims to bring safety-critical 5G capabilities to autonomous driving,” said Walid Negm, Group Chief Innovation Officer at Altran. “Specifically, ADAS features that make today’s cars safer can achieve new levels of performance and reliability when connected to an edge computing infrastructure through high-speed data rates and ultra-reliable low latency.”

“As the task of driving shifts further away from human drivers, we need computing platforms that are robust and reliable for a wide range of driving situations, and we can’t depend on the vehicle as the data center,” added Negm. “Autonomous cars will need terabytes of onboard memory, hundreds of gigabytes of bandwidth and petabytes per year of storage. With 5G capability and edge infrastructure, vehicles’ complex driving decisions can be augmented by a distributed autonomous system that assists in environmental perception and localization, planning and replanning, motion control and multi-vehicle cooperation to achieve higher trust levels.”

Countries increasingly are adopting ADAS technology to improve safety and reduce driver stress. Today’s ADAS features ‒ such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection systems and surround view systems ‒ are executed in a vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU), which monitors surroundings and activates safety features, such as automatic braking and lane-changing warnings. But ADAS features still leave consumers nervous, studies show. Altran is leveraging the 5TONIC community and lab to advance the reliability and performance of ADAS, thereby increasing consumer trust in the technology.

The ADAS market was estimated at $30 billion last year and is projected to reach $135 billion by 2027 , according to MarketsandMarkets, a B2B market research firm.

Members of 5TONIC collaborate to showcase industry use cases in demonstrations and real-world deployments. They also can preview 5G capabilities to better identify and understand the potential uses that will drive future 5G development. Current member companies include Telefonica, Ericsson, Intel, UC3M, IMDEA Networks, Commscope and InterDigital.

To arrange a media interview with an Altran automotive technology expert, please contact Chevaan Seresinhe at + 44 7971 967644 or altran@sonuspr.com .

About Altran

Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. In 2019, Capgemini and Altran announced a merger project in the context of a friendly tender offer to create a global leader in “Intelligent Industry”. Altran generated €3.2 billion in revenue in 2019, with more than 50,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com

Contact:

Stéphanie Bia

Group Vice-President Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 01

stephanie.bia@altran.com

Chevaan Seresinhe

altran@sonuspr.com

Tel: + 44 7971 967644







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.