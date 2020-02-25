Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) Scores Another Real Estate Transaction

Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) cryptocurrency continues to prove its stability for business purposes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- REAL ESTATE RENTALS USING BANKCOIN RESERVE (BCR)During January of 2020, a forward thinking landlord responsible for renting apartment units in Australia spoke to the property owner about accepting Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) instead of cash for the rental of an apartment. The owner agreed and the rest is history!BCR is a stable coin that is becoming very popular in its own right. BCR mines 10% compound interest per annum. The owner of that unit at the Lucca Apartment Complex in New Farm, Australia received a year's rent in advance along with an additional 10% per annum.And now in February of 2020, a different landlord has accepted BCR for the rental of another apartment located at 35 McDougall Street, Milton, Queensland, 4064 Australia. These apartments are also beautiful, modern.Renting properties in exchange for a year's worth of Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is profitable for landlords because BCR yields an additional 10% per annum.BCR WALLETS ARE MINING ALL OVER THE WORLD!Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is being enjoyed the world over by individuals and businesses alike. BCR wallets have been downloaded in Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Ukraine, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Bahamas, Seychelles, New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Ghana, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Jamaica, Latvia and many other countries (a complete list is too long to post here).Families and businesses are accepting BCR all over the world and its use is affecting their day-to-day lives. BCR is now used to pay for groceries, food, pizza and a myriad of other services from getting ones hair done at a hair salon or the barber or having plumbing services or even house painting services. Many merchants are offering services in exchange for BCR.Brick-and-mortar businesses accepting Bankcoin Reserve (AUSTRALIA), Bankcoin Global (MEXICO) and sometimes BCR@W (HONG KONG) as well. There are many other businesses using BCR that we are not even aware of in Macau, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Greece and other countries we are not even aware of yet.Our customer list grows daily…Shaune Clarke explains Bankcoin Reserve in PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaflFYyFo20 Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) Participates in the Space Race: https://hackernoon.com/nasa-is-exploring- blockchain -bankcoin-reserve-case-study-pw24z42wz?source=rssDr. Marsilio, chiropractor accepts BCR in Winter Park, Florida, UNITED STATES https://www.snn.bz/fitness/dr-marsilio-accepts-bankcoin-reserve/ Jill Egizii, former Mayor of Leland Grove, Illinois now dedicates her time to WILD CANINE RESCUE a national 501(C)3 based in Illinois. UNITED STATES. https://www.snn.bz/news/jill-egizii-endorses-and-accepts-bankcoin-reserve/ Sebow Custom Golf Putters designed for your grip, your height, your swing… accepts BCR INTERNATIONALNaowell Abt – Fine Art Photography from Abstract to Nature accepts BCR, lives in FRANCEExciting Online game KARAOGAME now accepts BCR and BCG – Game is INTERNATIONALMichael Byriel, Residential Realtor AUSTRALIA accepts commissions in BCR: https://www.snn.bz/real-estate/michael-byriel-realtor-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Col. David Brenner (Ret.) Commercial Realtor, Winter Park, Florida, UNITED STATES accepts commissions in BCR: https://cbrenner.com Pastor Jim Kibler Melbourne, Florida, UNITED STATES accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/life-style/pastor-jim-kibler-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-for-donations/ The World Harvest Ministries accepts BCR and BCG INTERNATIONAL: https://www.snn.bz/life-style/world-harvest-ministries-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ The BIBLE website ThyWord.Global (INTERNATIONAL) accepts BCR and BCG: https://www.snn.bz/life-style/thy-word-global-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Wyith.EDU online Graduate and Undergraduate Degrees HONG KONG accept BCR, BCG and BCR@W: http://wyith.edu QuitaSSo is a Picasso Art Lover and Enthusiast. This artist currently lives in MEXICO and accepts 50% cash 50% BCR for artwork: https://www.snn.bz/news/quito-quezada-artist-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Space Coast Business Consultancy accepts BCR UNITED STATES https://e3company.com Stewart and Dena Stewart Artists, Miami Beach, Florida, UNITED STATES accept 50% cash 50% BCR for artwork: http://stewartstewart.us/category/artist/ and http://denastewart.us/category/denas-artwork/ Automotive Consultants Car Dealership in AUSTRALIA accept down payments in BCR and BCG: https://www.snn.bz/business/automotive-consultants-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Kerry’s Creative Cuts Hair Salon AUSTRALIA https://www.snn.bz/business/creative-cuts-hair-salons-accepting-bankcoin-reserve/ Signature Hair Stylists SINGAPORE accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/fashion/signature-hairstylists-accept-bankcoin-global-and-bankcoin-reserve/ Ian Jacobs 3 time world champion, personal trainer INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SPEAKER: https://www.snn.bz/news/former-world-kickboxing-champion-ian-jacobs-accepts-both-bankcoinreserve-and-bankcoinglobal/ The plumber BMP AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/bmp-plumbing-accepts-bankcoin/| The butcher From Paddock to Plate: AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/paddock-2-plate-butchers-accepting-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Platinum Produce AUSTRALIA accepts BCR & BCG: https://www.snn.bz/food/platinum-produce-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ The delicatessen AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/village-deli-bongaree-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Black Garlic Grower AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/black-garlic-world-accepting-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Barries Galore Store accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/berries-galore-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ Carol MacPherson, voice over artist: https://www.snn.bz/news/carol-macpherson-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-bcr-for-voice-overs/ Fruit Barn AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/ninji-fruit-barn-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global/ SjW Mushroom Grower & Distributor AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/mushrooms-to-bankcoin/ Pizzerias AUSTRALIA accept BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/pizza-capers-accepts-bankcoin-reserve/ Rollin’ in Dough Bakery accepts BCR & BCG: https://www.snn.bz/food/rollin-in-dough-bakery-now-rollin-in-bankcoin/ Aggregate business AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/business/coastal-landscape-supplies-accepts-bankcoin-reserve/ Dr. Marler the evangelist AUSTRALIA, INDIA, THAILAND accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/life-style/dr-shaun-marler-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-and-bankcoin-global-for-world-harvest-ministries/ Daniel Street fruit and vegetables AUSTRALIA accepts BCR: https://www.snn.bz/food/daniel-street-fruit-and-vegetables/



