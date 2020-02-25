Latest Report of Oilfield Services Market with CAGR,Size,Growth,Application and Forecast Analysis 2019-2025

Intelligence Market Research has been recently developed new study report on "Oilfield Services Market 2019-2025" to its huge database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Services Market size will grow from USD 106.18 Billion in 2017 to USD 129.85 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.41%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

This growth is attributed to increasing shale gas production, growing global E&P spending, and lifting of Iranian oil export sanctions. The oilfield services market has been segmented, based on services, into pressure pumping services, well completion equipment & services, coiled tubing services, well intervention, and other services. The pressure pumping services sub-segment, within the services segment, led the oilfield services market in 2017, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The well completion equipment & services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Included in Oilfield Services Market

Baker Hughes Incorporated , Halliburton Company , Schlumberger Limited , Weatherford International, PLC , Superior Energy Services, Inc. , National Oilwell Varco, Inc. , China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , Archer Limited , Expro International Group Holdings, Ltd. , Technipfmc, PLC , GE Oil & Gas , Trican Well Service, Ltd. , Welltec International APS , Basic Energy Services, Inc. , Nabors Industries, Ltd. , Pioneer Energy Services Corp. , Qinterra as , Scomi Energy Services BHD , Nordic Well Services, LLC , Condor Energy Services Limited

Segmentation of Oilfield Services Market

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

By Service

• Pressure Pumping Services,

• Oil Country Tubular Goods

• Wireline Services

• Well Completion Equipment & Services

• Well Intervention Services

The prime objective of Oilfield Services Market report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

Key Reasons to Purchase

• To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

• To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

• Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

• To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.



