On the grants for studies in Belarus in the academic year 2021/2022

The Government of the Republic of Belarus has decided to allocate ten educational grants for the nationals of the Arab Republic of Egypt to study at the higher educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus in the academic year 2021/2022.

The grant-based education is expected in Russian in the following specialties:

Medical Business (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Information Systems and Technologies (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Technical Support for Agricultural Processes (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Russian Language (Master’s Degree) – one grant.

To participate in the grant competition, candidates submit the following documents to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Arab Republic of Egypt:

1. Application (free form document with arguments in favor of the chosen specialty);

2. Copies of a document for traveling abroad and (or) an ID;

3. Copy of the certificate of education (or a certificate stating that the Egyptian national is a student, indicating marks in all subjects, certified by the head of the educational institution);

4. Copy of a document confirming knowledge of the Russian and (or) Belarusian languages;

5. Copies of a medical document on the state of health indicating the possibility of obtaining education in the chosen specialty and a certificate on the absence of HIV infection, issued by the official health authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

6. Characteristics from the place of study (for students);

7. Documents confirming Belarusian origin (in case candidates identify himself or herself as Egyptian nationals who (or their relatives in a direct ascending line) were born or lived in the modern territory of the Republic of Belarus).

The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.

The deadline for applications is March 5, 2020.



