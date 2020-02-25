Iversen&Associates have won their first leadership mentoring assignemts in both Asia and the US assisting young leaders
Iversen& Associates have been working in the European market over the past 5 years and now expanding to Hong Kong, Bangkok and San Francisco/Valley
The expansion into Asia and the US has happened on the back of our work in Europe and the fact that some of our associates are now concentrating on the Asian market and in particular, education, pharmaceuticals and financial services.
We have now established a network of collaboration partners and associates in Bangkok and Singapore, as we have done in Europe in the past with partners such as Strengths-Unleashed Ltd.
We are very hopeful for expansion across Asia and the Pacific.
hans christian iversen
Iversen & Associates
+44 7776 208667
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.