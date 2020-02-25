There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,223 in the last 365 days.

Iversen&Associates have won their first leadership mentoring assignemts in both Asia and the US assisting young leaders

Iversen& Associates have been working in the European market over the past 5 years and now expanding to Hong Kong, Bangkok and San Francisco/Valley

IversenAssociates Expanding into Asia and the USA”
— hans christian Iversen
SEVENOAKS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iversen&Associates have in collaboration with our partners in Europe been operating in the leadership mentoring space both for individuals and teams in the past 5 years with great success. We have worked with many multinational clients such as PWC, Novo, Telefonica, DSV, IP Group, Deloitte and with a number of middle sized groups in Europe and Scandinavia

The expansion into Asia and the US has happened on the back of our work in Europe and the fact that some of our associates are now concentrating on the Asian market and in particular, education, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

We have now established a network of collaboration partners and associates in Bangkok and Singapore, as we have done in Europe in the past with partners such as Strengths-Unleashed Ltd.

We are very hopeful for expansion across Asia and the Pacific.

hans christian iversen
Iversen & Associates
+44 7776 208667
