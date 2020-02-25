Iversen&Associates have won their first leadership mentoring assignemts in both Asia and the US assisting young leaders

Iversen& Associates have been working in the European market over the past 5 years and now expanding to Hong Kong, Bangkok and San Francisco/Valley

IversenAssociates Expanding into Asia and the USA” — hans christian Iversen

SEVENOAKS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iversen&Associates have in collaboration with our partners in Europe been operating in the leadership mentoring space both for individuals and teams in the past 5 years with great success. We have worked with many multinational clients such as PWC, Novo, Telefonica, DSV, IP Group, Deloitte and with a number of middle sized groups in Europe and ScandinaviaThe expansion into Asia and the US has happened on the back of our work in Europe and the fact that some of our associates are now concentrating on the Asian market and in particular, education, pharmaceuticals and financial services.We have now established a network of collaboration partners and associates in Bangkok and Singapore, as we have done in Europe in the past with partners such as Strengths-Unleashed Ltd.We are very hopeful for expansion across Asia and the Pacific.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.