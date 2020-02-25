When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Sierra Soups of Fresno, Ca is recalling its 13 ounce packages of "Pasta e Fagioli" because the soup mix contains an individually wrapped package of pasta, which contains gluten. However outer packaging states the product is Gluten Free. People who have allergies to gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Pasta e Fagioli" were distributed in Nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 13 ounce, clear plastic package bearing the product name as well as the statement “Gluten-Free (without Pasta)”.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the gluten-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not clearly reveal the presence of gluten. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Pasta e Fagioli Soup are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions please contact the company at 1-559-387-0552 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm or info@sierrafoodsco.com .