Vir Biotechnology to Present at 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on immune approaches to treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of five product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

Contact: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Investors Neera Ravindran, MD Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications nravindran@vir.bio +1-415-506-5256 Media Lindy Devereux Scient PR lindy@scientpr.com +1-646-515-5730



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.