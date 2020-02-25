Social Media Influencer Mega Agent Evan Morgenstein Featured speaker at IMCX

The Influencer Marketing Conference & Expo welcomes the influencer and celebrity expert to talk all things brand marketing

The economic impact through millions of content creators at every level of the spectrum is going to change the world economic order in the next decade. If you don’t see it coming, you are a fool” — Evan Morgenstein

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premiere social media conference, Influencer Marketing Conference and Expo February 25-26, 2020 in Los Angeles at the LA Convention Center has secured social media influencer mega Agent and serial entrepreneur Evan Morgenstein as a featured panelist. Morgenstein, owner of CelebExperts ( www.celebexperts.com ) , Celebrity Trending 10 ( www.celebritytrending10.com ) and Premier Management Group ( www.pmgsports.com ) will be in the Expo’s closing event at 5pm PST along with several other notable industry icons including client Amanda (Meixner) Rocchio of the famed Instagram account @meowmeix , with over 1.4 million followers, 86% women.Rocchio has global deals with companies such as Fabletics ( www.fabletics.com/meowmeix ) and Wonderful Pistachios ( www.getcrackin.com/ ). Rocchio is a University of Southern California grad with a B.S. in business administration, marketing and several post graduation jobs in the social media space. Amanda is known for her high-quality nutritional posts that give women and moms real information on the best meal prep and food hacks as well as swaps to live a healthy and happy lifestyle. Rocchio has built an incredible reputation as someone that doesn’t shy away from confronting Fortune 100 companies about the “health halo” products they tend to market. Her active follower base converts as she sells over 1,000 E books a month at $15 without even doing paid advertisements on her social channel.Morgenstein and Rocchio’s panel discussion will discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of brand integrations of influencers from social media stars to micro influencers. Morgenstein has created over $10 million in endorsements, partnerships and campaigns for his social media clients in the last 5 years. His companies have worked with explosive and disruptive brands such as BlendJet and Fitplan. Morgenstein sees this influencer market in a very unique way, “The next generation of great entrepreneurs isn’t coming from the Harvard Business School, Stanford or Princeton. It’s coming from the incubator called “Social Media University”. No degrees, no professors and zero debt. The economic impact through millions of content creators at every level of the spectrum is going to change the world economic order in the next decade. If you don’t see it coming, you are a fool” said Morgenstein.Morgenstein will be attending the show on the 25 and 26th including meetings and media interviews. If you are interested in setting up a call or on-site meeting, media interview or just speak with Evan, please contact Christina Brennan VP christina@celebexperts.com. Be sure to Linkedin with Evan at https://www.linkedin.com/in/evanmorgenstein/

Evan Morgenstein previews appearance at IMCX 2020



