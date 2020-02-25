BlueLinx Responds to Misleading Public Statements by Bluefin Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States (the “Company”), today responded further to the recent misleading public statements by an investment firm that goes by the name of Bluefin Acquisitions, LLC. regarding its purported tender offer.



In two recent press releases, Bluefin Acquisitions claimed that it was making, and then confirming, a tender offer to acquire at least 35% of the Company’s common stock at a price of $24.50 per share, and that Morrow Sodali LLC had been engaged as its information agent. Bluefin Acquisitions went on to claim that it would, in connection therewith, file related tender offer materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) no later than today, Monday, February 24, 2020.

However, no tender offer materials have been filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company understands that Morrow Sodali has terminated its engagement with Bluefin Acquisitions and is no longer serving as information agent in connection with the purported offer.

The Company does not believe that this purported offer is, or was, legitimate or credible. Moreover, the Company believes that the purported offeror’s actions may be unlawful, and false and misleading in violation of the U.S. securities laws, because they failed to comply with the filing and disclosure requirements under those laws.

We once again urge public investors to approach any further communications from the purported offeror with caution, and to rely only on tender offer materials that are properly filed with the SEC.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

Contacts

Susan O’Farrell, SVP, CFO & Treasurer

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

(770) 953-7000

Mary Moll, Investor Relations

(866) 671-5138

investor@bluelinxco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that predicts, forecasts, indicates or implies future results, performance, liquidity levels or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on estimates and assumptions made by our management that, although believed by us to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our business, strategy, or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, and those discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our periodic reports led with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.