Dr. Doosu Baik, DDS listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Doosu Baik, DDS

Lynnwood, Washington Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2020 Directory

Dr. Doosu Baik Listed as Top Dentist for Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynnwood Washington dentist , Dr. Doosu Baik has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020.Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Services include: Dental Implants, Aesthetic Dentistry, Implant Assisted Overdentures, Cosmetic Veneers, Root Canal Therapy, Full and Partial Dentures and Full Mouth Rehabilitation.Dr. Baik practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 19720 68th Ave West, Suite A, in Lynnwood, WA 98036; serving patients in Seattle, Monroe, Lynnwood, East Washington and neighboring communities.Dr. Baik received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS), and then completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency program (AEGD), at the UCLA School of Dentistry. During his 17 years in practice, Dr. Baik has held several prestigious positions. He served as a Post-Doctoral Research Associate at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences at University of Central Florida College of Medicine. He was also a research fellow at the Division of Constitutive & Regenerative Sciences at UCLA School of Dentistry.Dr. Baik is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of Osseointegration, Washington State Dental Association and Seattle King County Dental Association.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Doosu Baik, DDS directly at 360-794-0717.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



