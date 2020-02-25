LEFF Construction Design Build of SEBASTOPOL Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020

A beautiful master bathroom in a newly constructed fire re-build in Sonoma County, CA by the team at LEFF Construction Design Build The LEFF logo

The Annual People’s Choice Award from the Houzz Community Highlights Home Remodeling and Design Professionals with Most Popular Designs and Top Ratings

Our goal as a company is to always provide a superior client experience; this award is shared by every individual on the LEFF team.” — Dave Leff, CEO/President, LEFF Construction Design Build

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEFF Construction Design Build of Sebastopol has won a “Best Of Houzz” – Customer Service award on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The Sonoma-county based design-build firm, founded in 1978 and specializing in residential remodeling and new home construction, was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

A “Best Of Houzz 2020” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“A Customer Service award means so much to our entire team,” said Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF Construction Design Build. “Our designers have won numerous awards over the years, but when it comes to Customer Service, that is attributed to not only to the designers, but to our production crew, superintendents, project managers, and the entire office staff. Our goal as a company is to always provide a superior client experience; this award is shared by every individual on the LEFF team.”

“This year’s Best Of Houzz awards go to an incredibly talented and service-oriented group of home remodeling and design professionals, and we’re proud to highlight the winners on the Houzz website and app,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across the U.S. and around the world.”

About Leff Construction Design Build

LEFF Construction Design Build celebrates 40 years in the residential home remodeling and new home building industry. Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs, builds and remodels homes in the beautiful wine country of Sonoma County. The LEFF Design Build process helps define their core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire Team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers and field crew accountable at every step of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients.

Visit LEFF Construction Design Build’s project portfolio page: https://leffconstruction.com/our-projects/

