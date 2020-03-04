Cinequest and the Wolff Family Honor the Work of Stand Up To Cancer With a Screening of "Hope for Breast Cancer"

Cinequest will be from March 3 to March 15, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the United States, almost 5,000 people every day are diagnosed with some type of cancer. The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival recognizes that treating and curing cancer is priority one for all of us. That’s why, with the generous support of the Wolff family, the festival is once again honoring the work of Stand Up To Cancer.As part of that effort, the festival is screening Hope for Breast Cancer so all festival goers will have a chance to see this important documentary about not just surviving but thriving after being diagnosed with cancer.Hope for Breast Cancer tells the story of Angie Lima, who found out she had stage 2b breast cancer after her young daughter accidentally head-butted her breast. Lima threw herself into fighting the disease trying everything from chemotherapy to natural intervention after a trip to a clinic in Mexico. The one constant through it all was her bedrock personal faith.Stand Up To Cancer funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today. It has funded more than 180 clinical trials and pledged more than $600 million to the work of 1,600 scientists and researchers.The collaborative research programs supported by Stand Up To Cancer receive 100% of the funds from public donations made to the organization. This funding brings together scientists and researchers from across disciplines and institutions in order to break down the barriers to innovation.The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival is elated to join with the Wolff Family in supporting Stand Up To Cancer and presenting screenings of Hope for Breast Cancer on March 11 and 15 at the Century Downtown 20 in Redwood City, and on March 14 at the Hammer Theatre in Downtown San Jose.About Cinequest:Cinequest fuses innovation with the arts to empower great creations and to connect audiences, youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other—forging community, joy, and our future. Set in Silicon Valley, Cinequest’s uniqueness, impact, and legacy result from applying this powerful integration of creativity and technology to democratize opportunity and to transform lives. Cinequest does this through the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, Mavericks Studio, and Picture The Possibilities global youth programs. The Story of Cinequest video. www.cinequest.org The 30th edition of the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival occurs March 3 – 15 in San Jose and Redwood City, CA (Silicon Valley) We're commemorating CINEQUEST's 30th Anniversary by celebrating the power of creativity today and the future of CINEQUEST itself! All of us who bring you Cinequest are elated with the experiences, events and community involvement that will stir and uplift your hearts, spirits, and minds! Thus we've chosen the theme "Elation" and we hope you feel all the power of this special 2020 year!Cinequest 2020 Partners (partial list)TJ & Valeta Rodgers, Clos De La Tech, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Kaiser Permanente, ZOOM (NASDAQ: ZM), Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), Canon (NYSE: CAJ), Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), AT&T (NYSE: T), Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Hint Water, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Agile Ticketing Solutions, Barco (BAR.BR), Cinionic, VTA, Eddie Lira, The Wolff Family, NBC Bay Area, Metro, KQED, SF Media Co., T48 Telemundo, El Observador, India Currents, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK), Fairmont San Jose, Marriott San Jose (NYSE: MAR), AC Hotels by Marriott San Jose * Santa Clara, SV Creates, San Jose Downtown Association, The Morrison & Foerster Foundation, Team San Jose, and the City of San Jose.

