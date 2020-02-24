Northview Apartment REIT Cancels Its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call & Webcast

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (NVU.UN – TSX) announced today that it is cancelling its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast previously scheduled on February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Northview will still release its fourth quarter and year end results, as scheduled on February 25, 2020 after the close of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



The cancellation of the conference call and webcast is the result of Northview’s announcement on February 20, 2020 that it has entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. and KingSett Capital Inc. for $36.25 per unit in cash, in a transaction valued at $4.8 billion.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

