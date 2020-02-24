The Top 5 EHR Functions For Value-Based Contract Success: Results Of The 2019 National Survey From Credible Behavioral Health Software & OPEN MINDS

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS and Credible Behavioral Health Software recently released the full findings of their original annual survey, the 2019 National Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) Survey, on the use of EHR systems for strategic advantage. These results are exclusively available in a new white paper titled, Beyond The Core 4: What You Need To Be Ready For A Value-Based World. The 2019 National Behavioral Health EHR Survey focused on understanding how organizations purchasing and implementation decisions, as well as functionalities needed to compete in the evolving health and human services field. The survey also uncovered updated trends on how many provider organizations have purchased an EHR, their progress toward fully implementing their EHR, functionality that they have or are planning to implement, and aspects related to length of time to implement and barriers to purchasing an EHR.

These exclusive survey results are only available on the EHR Best Practices Community website. The white paper and survey results are provided free of charge courtesy of Credible Behavioral Health Software. The results found that the top 5 functionalities identified as implemented or planning to be implemented that are necessary for organizations to survive value-based care include:

Data mining/business intelligence Mobile capabilities Consumer portals Social determinants of health data collection and analysis Telehealth

These 5 functionalities prove critical in order to provide high-quality care and services. Additional findings uncovered purchasing decisions and considerations, as well as current and planned functionalities for implementation. To download this white paper, Beyond The Core 4: What You Need To Be Ready For A Value-Based World, available free courtesy of Credible Behavioral Health Software, and learn more about the future of EHR systems in health and human services, visit: https://ehrbestpractices.org/beyond-the-core-4-vbr-white-paper/

About Credible Behavioral Health Software

Relying on more than 19 years of partner feedback, innovations, and improvements, Credible is committed to improving the quality of care and lives in behavioral health for clients, families, providers, and management. A market leader in Behavioral Health Enterprise Software, Credible has partnered with over 475 Partner Agencies in 37 states. We provide secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers.

Credible provides Behavioral Healthcare Enterprise software to the growing US Behavioral Health (Mental Health and Substance Abuse) market. A leading SaaS vendor, Credible’s Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) is HIPAA compliant, Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified, and processing annually over $4,000,000,000 in Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance claims. Credible’s current functionality includes fully integrated clinical, scheduling, employee management, primary care, treatment planning, security, ePrescribing, eLabs, inpatient, mobile, reporting, and billing modules. Marketed as secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers, Credible leads the industry in innovation and service.

Learn more at www.credibleinc.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

