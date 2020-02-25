Construction Tips and Pitfalls Series Now on YouTube at the Nelson Construction and Renovations Channel

Tips to Save Money on Your Renovation by Dominique and Greg Nelson

New “Construction Tips and Pitfalls” series on the Nelson Construction & Renovations YouTube channel for homeowners building a new home, an addition or remodel.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new “Construction Tips and Pitfalls” series, Season 1, is now on the Nelson Construction and Renovations YouTube channel. Owners Dominique and Greg Nelson, host the series sharing “the good, the bad, and the ugly,” how to’s, what’s trending and money saving recommendations. The series is ideal for homeowners wanting to build their dream home or do a large remodel or addition. The first two episodes are now available.

“We get calls from people every day asking tons of questions about the process of building a new custom home or doing a large remodel or addition project. To help these people and the myriad of others across the nation also interested in residential construction, we thought it would be a good idea to create this YouTube video series,” said Dominique Nelson, co-owner of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

There are currently 2 episodes in the series with many more to come. The first episode e is “Things You Need to Know When Renovating Your House in Florida.” Renovating in Florida is not like construction in the rest of the country. In this video the hosts share how to avoid common pitfalls when renovating a house in an area notorious for hurricanes, termites and beating sun, as well as other important tips for homeowners undergoing a renovation in the Sunshine State.

The second and latest episode is “Tips to Save Money on Your Renovation.” Greg and Dominique share 6 tips to save money on a home renovation - whether hiring a contractor or doing a DIY project. From construction to design, learn how to save thousands of dollars when renovating.

“I’m often surprised by all the questions I get from homeowners because I’ve done this every day for years and it’s just second nature to me. I love construction so I’m always staying on top of the latest in the industry. It’s a pleasure to answer these questions and this video series is a fun way to share my knowledge with others,” said Greg Nelson, Building Contractor and co-owner of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

There is a long list of topics to cover, so stay tuned for all the new episodes to come.

About Dominique and Greg Nelson:

Greg and Dominique Nelson are the owners of Nelson Construction and Renovations, an award--winning construction company that specializes in design-build, custom new homes, home additions, whole home remodels and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Greg Nelson has been a Florida state licensed contractor since 2006, with more than 25 years’ experience in both commercial and residential construction. He, his wife, and their team of more than 30 staff serve homeowners all over the Tampa Bay area, helping them to create their dream homes. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater, FL.

