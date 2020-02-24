Wild Rose Brewery teams up with Local Laundry Apparel and Yama Nomad Vans for Parks Foundation Calgary Thursday, Feb 27

Wild Rose Brewery teams up with Local Laundry and Yama Nomad Vans Calgary based Local Laundry Apparel Calgary based Yama Nomad Camper Vans

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Rose Brewery has joined forces with two local companies to develop a three-pronged collaboration that celebrates Alberta’s natural backyard.Household favourite and Calgary based apparel company, Local Laundry, and young innovators at Yama Vans - also Calgary based - are the other two major parts of this equation. The conversation started over a pint among mutual friends at each of the companies with the goal to develop a campaign that would enable them to give back to Alberta, the province whose natural beauty they all admire so much."The team here at Yama Vans is thrilled to be a part of this collaboration with Wild Rose and Local Laundry! We've worked with these two incredible companies before and we were stoked when we had the opportunity to make it happen again on an even bigger level! Cheers to building a connected community, making tasty brews and making time for adventure." - Patrick Bruns of Yama Nomad.The result is “Adventure Bound”; a campaign consisting of a quality Canadian-made t-shirt and a Yuzu Hibiscus Kettle Sour, all brought to life with a beautiful illustration by local artist Jarret Sitter (Instagram @deepcuts). By purchasing a shirt and/or a 4pack, consumers are entered to win May long weekend 2020 in a super functional and stylish Yama Van. In addition, a generous amount of the proceeds will go to Parks Foundation Calgary. Candace Potter of Wild Rose Brewery said “We wanted to give Albertan craft beer drinkers and quality apparel lovers a way to feel good about their purchase, while giving back to our community and collaborating with two amazing and insightful companies whose vision aligns with ours... enjoying a delicious, innovative product along the way.”"We could not be more thrilled to be a part of this collaboration with Yama and Wild Rose. This has been one of the most fun projects we have ever been a part of,” says Connor Curran of Local Laundry. “Whenever you get a chance to make great beer, showcase local artists through Canadian made clothing, hang out in a beautifully crafted van and get the chance to help build an accessible park for children you jump all over it. This is what building a community is all about. Bringing people together from different organizations with the same values and goals and figuring out a way that we can all help each other and help the community."The ultimate goal of the project is to raise money and round up volunteers to build one of Parks Foundation Calgary’s projects taking place in summer 2020.Join Yama Nomad and Local Laundry at the Wild Rose Brewery’s Barracks Room (located at the back of the Wild Rose taproom) on Thursday, February 27th at 7:30pm to learn more about the project, drink the beer and buy a t-shirt. Complimentary snacks will be provided. 4580 Quesnay Wood Dr SW, Calgary AB.Find the t-shirts and the beer Feb. 27 at Wild Rose Brewery’s taproom in the Currie Barracks and liquor stores around Calgary.



