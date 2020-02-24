Intrusion Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Intrusion’s net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Net income for the year 2019 was $4.5 million, compared to a net income of $2.3 million for 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 was $2.6 million, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Revenue for the year 2019 was $13.6 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2018.

Gross profit margin was 61% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 63% in the fourth quarter 2018. For the year, the gross profit margin was 61%, compared to 63% in 2018.

Intrusion’s fourth quarter 2019 operating expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018. For the year 2019, operating expenses were $3.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 million, and working capital of $3.1 million. Comparably, as of December 31, 2018, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million, working capital of $0.5 million, and debt of $1.9 million.

“Revenue in the fourth quarter was lower compared to last year primarily due to delays in orders expected but not received. Order delays were primarily due to customer funding not aligned with anticipated renewals, a trend we anticipate will continue through the first quarter 2020. Orders booked in the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $4.4 million consisting primarily from renewals of existing projects,” stated Michael L. Paxton, Interim President of Intrusion.

Intrusion’s management will host its regularly scheduled quarterly conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operational progress at 4:00 P.M., CST today. Interested investors can access the call at 1-877-258-4925. For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning today at 7:00 P.M., CST until March 2, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406. At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 2281388. Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.



About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com .

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitations, statements regarding expectations of future revenue, product orders from new and existing customers, and profitability, and are qualified by the inherent difficulties in forecasting future sales caused by current economic conditions, spending patterns of, and appropriations to, U.S. government departments, the effects of sales and implementation cycles for our products on our quarterly results and difficulties in accurately estimating market growth, the unpredictability of government and corporate spending on information security products, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,334 $ 1,652 Accounts receivable 1,566 1,967 Prepaid expenses 152 91 Total current assets 5,052 3,710



Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 335 200 Finance leases right-of-use assets, net 62 121 Operating leases right-of-use assets, net 1,348 — Other assets 38 38 Total noncurrent assets 1,783 359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,835 $ 4,069

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,080 $ 1,596 Dividends payable 20 594 Finance leases liability, current portion 43 58 Operating lease liability, current portion 284 — Deferred revenue 516 1,004 Total current liabilities 1,943 3,252 Noncurrent Liabilities Loan payable to officer — 1,815 Finance leases liability, noncurrent portion 21 64 Operating lease liability, noncurrent portion 1,315 — Total noncurrent liabilities 1,336 1,879 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 5,000 Series 1 shares issued and outstanding – 200 Liquidation preference of $1,013 in 2019 and $1,213 in 2018 707 707 Series 2 shares issued and outstanding – 460

Liquidation preference of $1,155 in 2019 and $1,385 in 2018



724



724 Series 3 shares issued and outstanding – 289

Liquidation preference of $634 in 2019 and $760 in 2018



412







412



Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 80,000 Issued shares – 13,552 in 2019 and 13,259 in 2018

Outstanding shares – 13,542 in 2019 and 13,249 in 2018



136



133 Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares (362 ) (362 ) Additional paid-in capital 56,759 56,609 Accumulated deficit (54,777 ) (59,242 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (43 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 3,556 (1,062 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 6,835 $ 4,069







INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 2,572 $ 2,979 $ 13,643 $ 10,276 Cost of revenue 1,002 1,102 5,342 3,847 Gross profit 1,570 1,877 8,301 6,429 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 485 293 1,298 1,604 Research and development 539 405 1,314 1,237 General and administrative 252 283 1,182 1,112 Operating income 294 896 4,507 2,476



Interest expense (1 ) (45 ) (46 ) (189 ) Interest income 4 — 4 — Income before income taxes 297 851 4,465 2,287 Income tax provision — — — — Net income $ 297 $ 851 $ 4,465 $ 2,287 Preferred stock dividends accrued (35 ) (35 ) (139 ) (139 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 262 $ 816 $ 4,326 $ 2,148 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic 13,542 13,168 13,502 13,049 Diluted 15,392 15,182 15,352 15,063

Financial Contact

Michael L. Paxton

972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com



